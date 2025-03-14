Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Up 7.8% – Here’s What Happened

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.73. 1,832,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 14,848,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GERN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Geron from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Geron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

Geron Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $47.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.29 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 682.48% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Geron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

