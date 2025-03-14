Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives $51.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBCI. Stephens raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Glacier Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 61.6% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 44.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.77.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.