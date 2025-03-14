Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives $51.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.50.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GBCI. Stephens raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Glacier Bancorp
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.77.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Glacier Bancorp
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What does consumer price index measure?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.