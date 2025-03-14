Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
