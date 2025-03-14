Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Get Our Latest Report on Glencore
Glencore Stock Performance
Glencore Company Profile
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Glencore
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.