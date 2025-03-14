Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Glencore Stock Performance

Glencore Company Profile

GLNCY opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

