Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 195,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,041,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Gogo Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $864.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07.

Get Gogo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gogo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gogo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gogo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Gogo by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 208,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gogo by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Gogo by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.