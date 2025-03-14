Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.53, but opened at $19.89. Gold Fields shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 685,592 shares trading hands.

GFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.3752 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at $33,486,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Gold Fields by 1,594.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,913,000 after buying an additional 1,989,849 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after buying an additional 772,928 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at $9,033,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at $9,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

