GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.07, but opened at $41.98. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $42.66, with a volume of 10,282,204 shares changing hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,010,000 after buying an additional 358,478 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 1,006.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 128,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 116,527 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 75,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

