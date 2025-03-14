Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the February 13th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ETCG opened at $7.90 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $18.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50.

About Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)

