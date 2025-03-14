Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the February 13th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of ETCG opened at $7.90 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $18.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50.
About Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC)
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What is a Special Dividend?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.