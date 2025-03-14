Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 346.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $182.82 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $168.85 and a one year high of $200.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

