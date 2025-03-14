Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $369.10 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.95. The company has a market capitalization of $358.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.