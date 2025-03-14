Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the February 13th total of 41,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Greenland Technologies stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Greenland Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Greenland Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenland Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 28,824 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

