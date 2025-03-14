Gregory A. Laberge Sells 2,915 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $101,383.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,237.46. This trade represents a 55.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 1.7 %

MMI opened at $34.36 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.28. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $240.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -156.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,303,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,909,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,057,000 after purchasing an additional 73,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 869,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,465,000 after buying an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,859,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

