Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Up 1,970.0% in February

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 1,970.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Grid Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MSMGF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Grid Metals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
Grid Metals Company Profile
