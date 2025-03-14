Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Up 1,970.0% in February

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 1,970.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MSMGF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Grid Metals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

