Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Gyre Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
Gyre Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ GYRE opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Gyre Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32.
In other news, President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,928,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,191,530.90. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,054 shares of company stock worth $406,537. Insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
