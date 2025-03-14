Harry Kovelman Sells 30,000 Shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) insider Harry Kovelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,851.50. This represents a 23.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Myomo Stock Down 6.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $5.07 on Friday. Myomo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $153.37 million, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Myomo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Myomo in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Myomo in the third quarter worth about $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Myomo by 60.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 39,085 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Myomo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Myomo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Myomo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Myomo from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

