HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 463 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 402.2% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 595,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,105,000 after acquiring an additional 477,277 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 314,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $73.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $745,282.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,038.78. The trade was a 17.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,087 shares of company stock worth $40,952,233 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.