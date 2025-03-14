HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $570,342,000. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $140,068,000. Provident Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,723,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $328,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,486 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 161.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $210,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,912 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,658,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $441,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TJX opened at $112.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.24. The stock has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.