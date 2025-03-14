HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 770 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.81 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $78.36 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day moving average is $89.71.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

