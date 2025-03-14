HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 121.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Candel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CADL traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. 561,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,426. Candel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of -1.29.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Candel Therapeutics

In related news, insider Francesca Barone sold 13,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $112,392.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,981.54. This trade represents a 9.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $103,404.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,823.80. This represents a 12.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,529 shares of company stock worth $313,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Candel Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADL. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Candel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.