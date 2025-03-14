HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of LYRA opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.18. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $6.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103,026 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 117,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

