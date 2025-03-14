Head to Head Contrast: Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE) & Its Competitors

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nano Nuclear Energy to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
59.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of Nano Nuclear Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nano Nuclear Energy
|N/A
|-$10.15 million
|-69.07
|Nano Nuclear Energy Competitors
|$1,267.05 billion
|$598.83 million
|8.23
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nano Nuclear Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nano Nuclear Energy
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Nano Nuclear Energy Competitors
|1151
|4915
|4733
|99
|2.35
Nano Nuclear Energy currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.80%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 16.33%. Given Nano Nuclear Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nano Nuclear Energy is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nano Nuclear Energy
|N/A
|-26.37%
|-24.57%
|Nano Nuclear Energy Competitors
|3.59%
|7.49%
|1.48%
Summary
Nano Nuclear Energy peers beat Nano Nuclear Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile
NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc. is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
