Head to Head Contrast: Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE) & Its Competitors

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nano Nuclear Energy to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of Nano Nuclear Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Nuclear Energy N/A -$10.15 million -69.07 Nano Nuclear Energy Competitors $1,267.05 billion $598.83 million 8.23

Analyst Ratings

Nano Nuclear Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nano Nuclear Energy. Nano Nuclear Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nano Nuclear Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Nuclear Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nano Nuclear Energy Competitors 1151 4915 4733 99 2.35

Nano Nuclear Energy currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.80%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 16.33%. Given Nano Nuclear Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nano Nuclear Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Nuclear Energy N/A -26.37% -24.57% Nano Nuclear Energy Competitors 3.59% 7.49% 1.48%

Summary

Nano Nuclear Energy peers beat Nano Nuclear Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Nano Nuclear Energy Company Profile

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc. is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

