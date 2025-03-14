Head to Head Review: Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) versus Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) and Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Stoneridge and Envirotech Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoneridge -0.81% -0.42% -0.17% Envirotech Vehicles -789.13% -42.63% -35.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stoneridge and Envirotech Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoneridge 0 0 2 0 3.00 Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

Stoneridge presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 237.20%. Given Stoneridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

This table compares Stoneridge and Envirotech Vehicles”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoneridge $908.30 million 0.14 -$5.18 million ($0.60) -7.91 Envirotech Vehicles $1.73 million 2.42 -$12.68 million ($0.63) -0.40

Stoneridge has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles. Stoneridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envirotech Vehicles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Stoneridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Stoneridge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Stoneridge has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stoneridge beats Envirotech Vehicles on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stoneridge

(Get Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil. The Control Devices segment offers actuators, sensors, switches, actuators, and connectors that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures driver information systems, vision and safety systems, connectivity and compliance products, and electronic control units. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment also offers electronic control units that regulate, coordinate, monitor, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The Stoneridge Brazil segment designs, manufactures, and sells vehicle tracking devices and monitoring services; vehicle security alarms and convenience accessories, including parking sensors and rearview cameras; in-vehicle audio and infotainment devices; and driver information systems and telematics solutions. The company provides its products and systems to various original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 customers, as well as aftermarket distributors. Stoneridge, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

About Envirotech Vehicles

(Get Free Report)

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and safety inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities. The company was formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc. and changed its name to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. in May 2021. Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is headquartered in Osceola, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.