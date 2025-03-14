HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 12,125 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 749,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $40,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,044,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 62.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,012,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,866 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 266.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 674,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,564,000 after purchasing an additional 490,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,211,000 after purchasing an additional 324,033 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 134.5% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 250,427 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price objective (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.