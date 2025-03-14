HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 576,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $41,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

