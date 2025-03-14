HighTower Advisors LLC Has $36.46 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 198.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,539,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024,052 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $36,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 237.2% in the fourth quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 93,109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.