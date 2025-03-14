HighTower Advisors LLC Has $44.92 Million Stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,623 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $44,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFLV. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 95,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

