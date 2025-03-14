HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 23,797 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 554,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,797 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $50,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $81.62 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.72 and its 200 day moving average is $92.55.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

