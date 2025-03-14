Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 122.60 ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hill & Smith had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.23%.

Hill & Smith stock traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,888 ($24.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,747. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,900.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,987.28. Hill & Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 1,734 ($22.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,330 ($30.18).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 4,225 shares of Hill & Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,875 ($24.29) per share, with a total value of £79,218.75 ($102,614.96). Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Our purpose is to create sustainable infrastructure and safe transport through innovation.

Hill & Smith PLC is an international group with leading positions in the supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets. Through a focus on leading positions in niche markets we aim to consistently deliver strong returns and shareholder value.

Supplying to, and located in, global markets the Group serves customers from facilities in Australia, India, Sweden, the UK and the USA, building a presence in international markets, where countries are upgrading or improving their infrastructure as their economies grow.

