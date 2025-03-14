Hilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 355,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,403 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of IRT stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 114.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 6.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.