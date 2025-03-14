Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,204 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Ciena by 925.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 409.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Ciena by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $519,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,549 shares in the company, valued at $30,453,129.09. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $478,046.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,300,073.92. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,442 shares of company stock worth $5,337,764 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $101.44.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Ciena from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Capmk upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ciena from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.38.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

