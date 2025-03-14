Hollencrest Capital Management Buys Shares of 500 Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Semtech by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $32.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $79.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin sold 10,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $377,665.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,155. The trade was a 48.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,349,190. The trade was a 2.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,726 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

