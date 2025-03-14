Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 153.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 668,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404,883 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $19,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMC. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NYSE HMC opened at $28.85 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.31 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

