Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,353 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $42,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 0.6 %

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $155.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.81 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.88.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

