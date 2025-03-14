Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 5.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $331.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $330.32 and a one year high of $481.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hubbell from $475.00 to $422.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.