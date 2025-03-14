Hughes Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $109.68 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

