Hughes Financial Services LLC Invests $33.16 Million in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 538,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,159,000. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF makes up about 6.8% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hughes Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,198,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GINN opened at $59.13 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $66.27. The company has a market cap of $236.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15.

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

