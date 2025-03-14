Hughes Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 68,452 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 68,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average of $103.61.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.