Hughes Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 68,452 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 68,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Hughes Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TLH stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average of $103.61.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
