Hydrogen Stocks To Consider – March 14th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, BP, Shell, and Air Products and Chemicals are the five Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies involved in the production, distribution, or technological development of hydrogen-based energy solutions. These companies work across various sectors—including renewable hydrogen production, fuel cell technology, and hydrogen storage and transportation—positioning them to benefit from the growing shift toward cleaner energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.33. 6,418,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,569,129. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $483.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.73.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $455.44. 644,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,088. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.12. Linde has a 1 year low of $410.69 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $215.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

NYSE BP traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,872,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,890,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27. BP has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,685. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.35 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32. Shell has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

NYSE APD traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $292.06. The stock had a trading volume of 377,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.38 and its 200 day moving average is $307.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $227.53 and a twelve month high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.85.

