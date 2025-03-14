Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $212,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at $68,516,979.20. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,120,802.68. This represents a 46.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.10.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $250.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.77 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

