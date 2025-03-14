ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunityBio’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ImmunityBio in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunityBio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

ImmunityBio stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. ImmunityBio has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.82.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,328,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,360,000 after buying an additional 425,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,654,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,195,000 after acquiring an additional 790,408 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in ImmunityBio by 682.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,442,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,622 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,204,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,323,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 97,348 shares in the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

