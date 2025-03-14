Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Director Andrew J. Fromkin Sells 8,000 Shares

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) Director Andrew J. Fromkin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $156,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,494.80. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Immunovant Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,097,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,435,000 after purchasing an additional 560,344 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Immunovant by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,679,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,449,000 after buying an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in Immunovant by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,536 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,167,000 after acquiring an additional 303,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

