Impact Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Teradyne by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $160,087,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Teradyne by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,233,000 after purchasing an additional 873,626 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,218,000 after buying an additional 749,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,129,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $85.33 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $82.98 and a one year high of $163.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day moving average of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $44,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,312 shares in the company, valued at $439,824. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,947.08. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

