Impact Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 740 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $451.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $411.15 and a 12 month high of $584.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Barclays raised Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.63.

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

