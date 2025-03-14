Impact Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,949 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 343,463 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in Applied Materials by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 486,201 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,070,000 after buying an additional 74,118 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 506,279 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,802,000 after buying an additional 53,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 163,545 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,597,000 after buying an additional 32,124 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

AMAT stock opened at $149.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.37 and a 52 week high of $255.89.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 39.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.72, for a total transaction of $46,807.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,052.88. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.38.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

