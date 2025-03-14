Impact Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,130,000 after purchasing an additional 941,858 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,066,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,262,000 after purchasing an additional 40,505 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.30. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $2,883,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,480 shares of company stock worth $18,007,983. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.