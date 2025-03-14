Impact Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,130,000 after purchasing an additional 941,858 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,066,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,262,000 after purchasing an additional 40,505 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Copart Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.30. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $2,883,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,480 shares of company stock worth $18,007,983. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
