Impact Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,538 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 88.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. The company has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.08%.

UBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

