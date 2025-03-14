Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.10 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $108.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day moving average of $121.51. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $95.84 and a 52 week high of $128.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

