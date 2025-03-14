Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $2.42 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $122.59 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $117.00 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

