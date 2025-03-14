Inozyme Pharma’s (INZY) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

INZY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma Trading Down 7.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

NASDAQ INZY opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 5.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 198,216 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 261.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 50,386 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inozyme Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.