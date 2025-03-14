Insider Buying: Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Buys 26,750 Shares of Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Wilkinson acquired 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £6,955 ($9,009.07).

Altitude Group Stock Performance

LON ALT opened at GBX 24 ($0.31) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Altitude Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 22.55 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 47.88 ($0.62). The company has a market capitalization of £17.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.25.

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

