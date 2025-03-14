Insider Buying: Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Buys 26,750 Shares of Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Wilkinson acquired 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £6,955 ($9,009.07).
Altitude Group Stock Performance
LON ALT opened at GBX 24 ($0.31) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Altitude Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 22.55 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 47.88 ($0.62). The company has a market capitalization of £17.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.25.
About Altitude Group
